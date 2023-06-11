Montoursville graduation_2023

Montoursville Area High School held their commencement on Thursday evening, June 8 in Warrior stadium.

 Steve Bagwell

Montoursville, Pa. — "We need the rain!" ... and the region sure did! But it chose an inopportune time to fall Thursday night as graduates made their way to Warrior field for their final high school ceremony.

Umbrellas came up in the crowd, but graduates didn't seem to mind as the rain became steady. By the end, the clouds rolled past and the rain came to an end, but the night air was chilly.

Unphased by the shower, Superintendent Christina Bason welcomed the class, their families, and friends, and gave a special nod to the veterans in the crowd.

Class President Hannah Klotz gave an address, followed by speeches from the top three academic performers centerd around the theme of Sunrise, Day, and Sunset. 

Emily Rakestraw adddressed the sunrise; Christian Smith addressed day; Ruby Muse took on the sunset. 

Scroll below for a full gallery of the night's events, presented by Commonweath Universities of Pennsylvania. Photography by Cynthia Wetmiller and Stamatios Varias.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.