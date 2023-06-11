Montoursville, Pa. — "We need the rain!" ... and the region sure did! But it chose an inopportune time to fall Thursday night as graduates made their way to Warrior field for their final high school ceremony.

Umbrellas came up in the crowd, but graduates didn't seem to mind as the rain became steady. By the end, the clouds rolled past and the rain came to an end, but the night air was chilly.

Unphased by the shower, Superintendent Christina Bason welcomed the class, their families, and friends, and gave a special nod to the veterans in the crowd.

Class President Hannah Klotz gave an address, followed by speeches from the top three academic performers centerd around the theme of Sunrise, Day, and Sunset.

Emily Rakestraw adddressed the sunrise; Christian Smith addressed day; Ruby Muse took on the sunset.

Scroll below for a full gallery of the night's events, presented by Commonweath Universities of Pennsylvania. Photography by Cynthia Wetmiller and Stamatios Varias.

