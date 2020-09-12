The Montgomery Area School District will follow a hybrid model to begin the school year, alternating days with three virtual learning days each week.

Virtual Learning

Montgomery students will not simply be assigned work on remote learning days. Instead, students will be live on a school-issued device and engage with teachers on the days they are learning from home.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required all day unless eating. Plexiglass dividers have been placed throughout the school.

Dining

Additional lunch shifts have been created to reduce the amount of students in the cafeteria.

For more information on Montgomery Area School District and their safety plan, click here.