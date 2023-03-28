Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The Loyalsock Township School District High School and Middle School are closed due to a reported fire in the building. The fire, thought to be electrical in nature, was reported to be contained to one area.

"Both the Middle School and High Schools will be closed today for all students and staff," according to a message from administration.

Elementary school students are reporting as usual.

There is no information on how extensive the damage was or if school will resume Thursday. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.

