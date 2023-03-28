SCHOOL CLOSURE - 1

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The Loyalsock Township School District High School and Middle School are closed due to a reported fire in the building. The fire, thought to be electrical in nature, was reported to be contained to one area. 

"Both the Middle School and High Schools will be closed today for all students and staff," according to a message from administration.

Elementary school students are reporting as usual.

LTSD_closed_March28_2023

Screenshot of LTSD communication regarding the Tuesday morning fire.

There is no information on how extensive the damage was or if school will resume Wednesday. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.