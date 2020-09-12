Loyalsock Township opted for a total reopening of their district for the 2020-2021 school year. Students will attend school five days in person with the option to choose distance learning if there are health/safety concerns. Some, but not all, important parts of the Loyalsock reopening plan are as follows:

Dining

Limited options are available for breakfast and lunch for students. All utensils and silverware will be disposable and lunch times may vary to reduce traffic during dining times.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required in all areas where six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Recreation

Athletic events will be adjusted to follow current PIAA requirements. Physical Education classes will take place outside, weather permitting. Class activities will be adjusted to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Symptom Monitoring

Regular symptom screening will take place. Students and teachers alike are asked to monitor temperatures prior to leaving for school daily. Temperature checks may take place throughout school hours.

For more information on Loyalsock Township and their 2020-2021 safety plan, click here.