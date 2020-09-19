Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A high school teacher at the Loyalsock Township School District has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin announced the COVID-19 case to parents yesterday via a district-wide e-mail obtained by NorthcentralPA.com.

"The district was recently notified of a positive case of coronavirus," McLaughlin wrote. "This message is to make you aware that the school district is actively responding to a positive case of coronavirus of a high school teacher."

The Pa. Department of Health has been notified and will conduct contact tracing, McLaughlin said.

"We will update you as soon as we receive additional information from the Pa. Department of Health," McLaughlin wrote.