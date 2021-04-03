Williamsport, Pa. – Four Loyalsock teams advance to the Pennsylvania Odyssey of the Mind state tournament this year.

Two Donald E. Schick teams and two Loyalsock Township Middle School teams placed first at the North Central PA Regional tournament which, due to COVID-19 restrictions, was held virtually.

Awards were announced online on March 17, 2021.

For the state competition teams will submit a recording of their Long-Term Problem solution and a timed submission of limited Spontaneous answers.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving program for students in kindergarten through college. The program gives students the opportunity to solve open-ended problems using creative thinking and taking risks.