Jersey Shore, Pa. — Each year, the state Department of Education solicits school districts to nominate teachers who have gone above and beyond for the Teacher of the Year award.

Stephanie Machmer, a life skills teacher for the past 27 years at Jersey Shore Area High School, is one of 12 finalists nominated for the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

A life skills teacher assists students in strengthening their everyday life skills to become independent in everyday life, preparing them to become as independent as individually possible, contributing citizens to our community, according to Machmer.

The first step in the extensive nomination process is for a district to submit letters of recommendations from administrators and parents.

“Stephanie was chosen because of her contribution to the school and the district,” said Jersey Shore Superintendent Dr. Brian Ulmer. “She is always looking for ways to give students the best experiences. She comes up with fabulous ideas to make sure that students are engaged in their learning.”

Once candidates catch the eye of the committee, they're required to go through several rigorous interviews. The final round requires an introductory video of the school and district. Machmer must also provide detailed lesson plans and a video of her teaching a lesson by June 1, 2023.

According to Machmer, the nomination process is “overwhelming."

"To make it this far is an honor. I am flattered. I work with a lot of great teachers, and this could be any one of them. It is nice to recognized, but it is also overwhelming.”

Machmer said she believes in each one of her students. Her focus has always been on her students’ independent growth and belief in themselves by participating in experiences they'll benefit from and hopefully use later in life.

“This is an amazing area with so many opportunities, and my wish is for my students to see the benefits of where we live,” said Machmer. “Our goal is for students to be successful in the community.”

Machmer has worked throughout the years to organize various trips within the local communities for her students to gain real life experiences, and has brought those experiences into the school.

“Stephanie Machmer is the driving force behind the Dawg Pound Café, a coffee shop in the high school," said Ulmer. "It provides life skills students authentic job skills, provides CTE students relevant experience in accounting and is a bright spot in the building and the district.”

In addition to the Dawg Pound Café, Machmer has organized trips to a fish release in Little Pine Creek, horseback riding at Horses of Hope, and trips to the Bloomsburg Fair.

“Everybody has different level of independence. I love to witness students overcoming adversities and finding success. I enjoy helping my students do things that other people don’t think that they can do, or the students themselves, think that they can do,” said Machmer.

Machmer’s advice for future young teachers: “Gather information from veteran teachers. Do not be afraid to try something new! Soak in those moments when students find success in something they did not think was possible.”

Each district in the state is able to nominate a teacher from their district. There are 500 school districts in Pa., according to the Department of Education.

The final decision for 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will occur on December 4, 2023 at the PDE/SAS Conference in Hershey, Pa. Each state’s Teacher of the Year is then considered for the National Teacher of the Year.

Having a teacher reach the Final 12 for Teacher of the Year is nothing new to Jersey Shore Area School District students, staff, and community. Last year, high school English teacher Brooke Menzen made it to the final 12.

