Jersey Shore started the school year with a full and total reopening. Families with health/safety concerns can opt for distance learning. Outside groups will note be permitted to use school property until at least Oct. 13. Parents will be offered virtual meetings when needed. Other important aspects of the Jersey Shore reopening plans include, but are not limited to:

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required by all staff and students in compliance with the governor’s order.

Symptom Monitoring

Students and staff members will be screened for their temperature upon entry to the school building. The temperature checks will test for readings above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more information on Jersey Shore School District and their 2020-2021 safety plan, click here.