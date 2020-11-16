Williamsport, Pa. – As part of its annual Coats 4 Kids Drive, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. have provided 10 coats to Williamsport Area High School students. The coats were distributed on Thursday, November 13 by Dereck Malzi, the area's assistant vice president for the insurance company.

Malzi met with Wanda Erb, Williamsport Area School District's business administrator, and Dr. Richard Poole, director of student services at WASD's District Service Center to present the donated coats.

In addition to the coats, the insurance firm also is raising funds from its employee base to put together holiday gift packages for a selection of students at Stevens Primary School. The gift packages will include items such as clothing, shoes, and small toys and games.