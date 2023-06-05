Hughesville High School grads_2023

Presenting the Class of 2023 Hughesville Spartans.

 Llew Wenzel

Hughesville, Pa. — School administrators and teachers, the high school band, and even mother Mother Nature made the Hughesville High School graduation ceremony a success on Friday night, June 2.

The stars of the show: the 2023 class of Spartans graduating and entering a new phase of life.

High School Principal Tommy Coburn made opening remarks, followed by a welcome speech by class President Ethan Woolcock.

Emma Freidhog presented the salutatory address, and Jadyn McGinley gave the veladictory address.

Sometimes the story is best told in photos. Scroll below for a photo gallery from Hughesville High School's graduation, by Llew Wenzel.

