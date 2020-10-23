Lairdsville, Pa. – The East Lycoming School District was notified late this afternoon that a staff member from the Joseph Ashkar Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health was immediately notified.

The Department of Health has determined that no students were in "close contact" with the staff member and no student will need to quarantine.

Superintendent of Schools Michael D. Pawlik posted the announcement to the district's website today. Parents were notified via phone around 4:30 p.m.