Williamsport, Pa. - The Loyalsock Township School Board met in an emergency meeting at the high school auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 26 to discuss the district's health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, an action each school district has been required to make in exchange for federal monies from the American Rescue Plan.

Recently, Gov. Tom Wolf called on state legislators to institute a mask mandate, prompting leaders in the legislature to say mask requirements should remain a local decision, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

An executive session was held before the Loyalsock Township School Board meeting.

Three board members attended the public meeting wearing masks.

"The question is, how do we keep all students in school. We are not here to politicize this conversation," said board president Dr. Carolyn Strickland.

Strickland noted Lycoming County's move to high status of virus transmission.

Many parents, on both sides of the masking argument, attended the meeting, during which speakers became passionate.

A school district parent, who also is a physician, indicated that school boards are empowered to make the decisions about masking, but said members were not qualified to judge students health and safety as non-physicians.

Another parent, whose child has cystic fibrosis, delivered an emotional plea to the school board. "To us, it signals we don't care that some members of the community actually do need protection. Please have the courage to do the right thing, and follow the [CDC] guidance," she said.

Another speaker, donning a Lycoming County Patriots shirt, said how the virus is not real and that it is a government-controlled idea.

Township resident Jeff Breon said, "I suspect there are some in attendance, and on the school board, that fail to understand the scope of coronavirus. Those quoting misinformation are quoting facebook, social media, or celebrities. This debate is being politicized by people with one letter behind their name."

District Superintendent Gerald McLaughlin said, "We will continue to follow CDC guidelines on quarantining."

A discussion was initiated by board member Valerie Komarnicki, who was in attendance via videoconference, about the question of universal masking based on CDC guidelines. It was determined the district is not fully compliant with CDC guidelines.

"This whole thing is incredibly difficult. We want to do the right thing. There is no clear path on either side. Is it my right to tell a parent what to do with their child? I don't beleive in that. The bottom line is we care about the kids. I'm just at a loss here," said board member Bob Leidhecker. "You don't know the amount we care about these kids. This is extremely difficult. I'm not ready to vote on this."

Board member Charles Edmonds, Ed. D., said the district needs to look at what is going on in the community. "The system is not perfect, but it's the best we have. Pretending there is not a high risk [of transmission] is irresponsible on the back of individual rights."

The board seemed to mostly agree balance was what they were after for the time being.

Strickland said "I dont want any chid to feel like they don't have a place in this district. For me, it's all about balance. Given the local data and what we know happening in our own hospitals, opinions of our local doctors, we have to do something that is proactive as opposed to being reactive. That is out of respect for all roles we play here."

Leideckher commented on the roles school board members play in their communities and how important it is to make the right decision. "We're not trying to tell you how to raise your kids. A shortened time frame makes sense to me. We don't want to bury our heads in the sand. We can't step back and say 'I care about my kid only.' We are a team, we look out for eachother. There has to be a compromise."

Strickland made a motion for a roll call vote to modify the school districts health and safety plan, "To state that masking will be required in accordance with CDC recommendations."

The motion was second by board member Melvin Wentzel, and passed by a vote of 5-3. Voting in favor were Carolyn Strickland, Melvin Wentzel, Bob Leidhecker, Charles Edmonds, and Christina Kiessling. Voting against the changes were Valerie Komarnicki, Hal Gee, and Michael Zicolello.

The board decided to review the districts masking policy at another meeting on Sept. 8., five days after the start of the new school session.

After the meeting, a group of students were asked their opinion about the masking requirements. "I think they should keep them," one student said. "If they don't we're going to be just like we were last year."