Harrisburg, Pa. -- When students return to in-person learning this school year, the Department of Health has said that each student will need to be masked, at all times, with just a few exceptions.

On the Department of Education's Public Health Guidance for School Communities a small red asterix beside the "Student" section on Face Coverings and Masks notes an update to the guidelines as of Aug. 17, 2020.

Most notable is the requirement that "students must wear a face covering (cloth mask or face shield) that covers their nose and mouth inside the school and while outside when physical distancing is not feasible," according to the written guidelines.

The PA School Boards Association communicated the change on social media, noting the guidance is "an update from the prior recommendation, in that, the requirement extends to instances when students and staff are able to maintain an appropriate six-foot social distance."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Lavine said the Department of Health made "a clarification" to the initial information shared in July for school re-opening plans. "We have heard that the language wasn't clear," she said, so the update was to make that language "more clear."

The full, revised section on the website now states:

Students

All students must wear a face covering (cloth mask or face shield) that covers their nose and mouth inside the school and while outside when physical distancing is not feasible.

Children two years and older are required to wear a face covering unless they have a medical or mental health condition or disability, documented in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA, that precludes the wearing of a face covering in school. Accommodations for such students should be made in partnership with the student's health care provider, school nurse, and IEP/504 team.

Teach students and families how to properly wear a face covering (cover nose and mouth), to maintain hand hygiene when removing the face covering for meals and physical activity, and how to replace and maintain (washing regularly) a cloth face covering.

Schools may allow students to remove face coverings when students are: Eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart; or When wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task; or At least 6 feet apart during “face-covering breaks” to last no longer than 10 minutes.



Transparent face coverings provide the opportunity for more visual cues and should be especially considered as an alternative for younger students, students who are deaf and hard of hearing, and their teachers.

Questions also continue to swirl around the return of school sports for the fall season.

"The governor has given the recommendation that all school sports be postponed until January 1," reiterated Dr. Levine.

However, should the PIAA vote on Friday to carry on with the fall sports season, Dr. Levine said the governor has "made it clear" that there are no plans to retaliate.

When asked why health officials are not using data taken from Pennsylvania to make recommendations and policy, rather they are using data from other states, Dr. Levine said they cannot make recommendations based on data from a sports season that has yet to occur, so they have looked at other states as examples.

"Children do get less sick in proportion to seniors," Dr. Levine acknowledged, "but they still can."

A few concerns with fall competition is the cross-county travel, and the situation of athletes traveling together on busses. Students from counties with fewer case counts will mix with others from counties with higher counts. "The mixing is counterproductive," Dr. Levine said, recommending schools follow the same guidance as the Big 10 conference and other college conferences.