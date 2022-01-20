Clearfield, Pa. – Each season, new painted plows can be seen around the Commonwealth thanks to the Plaint the Plow program organized by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Winter plows may be spotted if traveling through Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach program that promotes winter driving safety while fostering an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

It returned in fall 2021 after a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is school spirit, but schools are encouraged to incorporate a safety message in their design.

There is typically a voting component to determine a judged winner and a “fan favorite,” but PennDOT elected to forego that process in 2021.

As in prior years, PennDOT will affix the painted plow blades to trucks providing winter service to state-owned roadways in the vicinity of the participating school.

Photos of all featured plows are available online at PennDOT Paint the Plow.

