Mill Hall, Pa. – All children enrolled in the Keystone Central School District will receive free weekly meal bundles beginning Oct. 5.

Meals can be picked up every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Mountain High School bus loop entrance in parking lot B, and at the main entrance of the Bucktail High School.

Breakfast and lunch are available to any child aged one through 18. A breakfast and lunch meal will be provided for each instructional day according to the school calendar.

"All breakfast and lunch meals should be refrigerated as soon as possible," the district advised. "Hot entrees and vegetables should be reheated in the microwave or on a stove."

Uneaten perishable items received on Monday should be discarded on Saturday, the district said.

Meals must be taken home to eat and children, parents, caregivers and family members will not be permitted to enter the school buildings.

Contact Keystone Central School District's Food and Nutrition Service at 570-893-4900 ext. 2301 or ext. 2302 if you need to make arrangements for medically necessary meal accomodations.