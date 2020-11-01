Mill Hall, Pa. – All schools in the Keystone Central School District will go fully remote for two weeks due to an increase in COVID rates, KCSD Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin announced today.

Martin said they received notice of a new COVID-19 case with another staff member at Woodward Elementary. Contact tracing currently is underway by the Department of Health, who determined that "several more staff members and students will need to quarantine," Martin said.

"Staff members and family members who are considered contacts will receive a phone call from an administrator and/or the PA Department of Health," Martin said.

The full remote model means that students must attend entirely online and log-in to their classes each day beginning Nov. 2.

"Meals, devices and learning materials will be provided and distributed this week - details will be coming soon from your principal," Martin wrote.

High schoolers should have a device already, she said. The district is working on a device distribution plan for middle schoolers. Parents of elementary school students are asked to complete the survey in Class Dojo today or tomorrow. Virtual Academy students should continue their coursework as planned.

Facilities will be closed except for essential staff members and all school activities will be cancelled for this two-week period.

"We realize this situation is not easy for anyone. It is imperative that our entire community take the highest level of precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19," Martin said.

The district said it will release more detailed information as it becomes available.

Letter by KCSD Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin