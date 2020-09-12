The Keystone Central School District began the 2020-2021 academic year with a blended reopening. A total reopening was available to students and staff that chose to do so. A scaffolded reopening combining in-person and distance learning also was available. Class schedules were meticulously rearranged to limit the amount of students per class and classroom.

Dining

Breakfast will be served in the classroom only for grades K-12. Lunch will be operating under a hands-free, student check-out system. All meals and utensils will be prepackaged, and additional dining areas will be provided to establish sufficient space for social distancing.

Materials

All students will have a school issued device and sharing of the devices is prohibited. Educational materials will be limited and continuously sanitized between use.

Face Coverings

Masks will be required on school transportation and on school grounds. Masks may be removed in situations where six feet of social distancing is possible.

For more information and to view Keystone’s safety plan in its full detail click here.