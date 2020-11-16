Mill Hall, Pa. – In-person instruction at the Keystone Central School District won't resume until at least Dec. 2, KCSD Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin announced.

The district originally hoped to reopen its doors to students today but is holding off due to three more confirmed cases in the district, Martin said Friday.

Two additional staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19, Martin said, and several others are still awaiting test results.

Keystone Central School District serves Clinton, Centre and Potter counties, all of which are experiencing substantial community transmission.

"Keystone Central has received recommendations from the Pa. Department of Education and the Pa. Department of Health to continue with full remote learning because of this data," Martin said.

The district will continue with a fully remote model through at least Dec. 1.

"Our team will continue to monitor the local data to determine if we can return to school on Wednesday, December 2, 2020," Martin said.

The district is providing free breakfast and lunch to all children in the community.

Free meals can be picked up from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday at Central Mountain High School's bus loop entrance in parking lot B. Meals also can be picked up at the Bucktail High School's main entrance during the same timeframe.

Meal pick-up times also are offered from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the following locations:

Renovo Elementary main entrance

Liberty Curtin Elementary bus entrance

Central Mountain Middle School bus loop entrance

Robb Elementary main entrance

Woodward Elementary Door 4 (cafeteria) entrance

Children will receive seven meal bundles for each week. For more information about free meals, visit the district's Facebook page.