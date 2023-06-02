Mill Hall, Pa. — "It is a time for joy and celebration!" Central Mountain High School celebrated their 2023 graduates on Thursday, June 1, in Malinak Stadium.
Class President Kelsey Burrows delivered the welcome address on the sunny, warm evening.
Farewell addresses were delivered by Valedictorian Julia Schubach and Salutatorian Abbey Wolfe.
Scroll through the gallery below of scenes from Central Mountain High School's graduation ceremony. Photos by William Crowell.
Central Mountain High School graduation, 2023
