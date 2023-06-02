Central Mountain graduation_2023

134 seniors turned their tassles Thursday night, June 1, officially graduating from Central Mountain High School. 

 William Crowell

Mill Hall, Pa. — "It is a time for joy and celebration!" Central Mountain High School celebrated their 2023 graduates on Thursday, June 1, in Malinak Stadium.

Class President Kelsey Burrows delivered the welcome address on the sunny, warm evening. 

Farewell addresses were delivered by Valedictorian Julia Schubach and Salutatorian Abbey Wolfe.

Scroll through the gallery below of scenes from Central Mountain High School's graduation ceremony. Photos by William Crowell.

