Mill Hall, Pa. — "It is a time for joy and celebration!" Central Mountain High School celebrated their 2023 graduates on Thursday, June 1, in Malinak Stadium.

Class President Kelsey Burrows delivered the welcome address on the sunny, warm evening.

Farewell addresses were delivered by Valedictorian Julia Schubach and Salutatorian Abbey Wolfe.

Scroll through the gallery below of scenes from Central Mountain High School's graduation ceremony. Photos by William Crowell.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.