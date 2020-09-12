The State College Area School District opened the academic year with a combination of a blended reopening (alternating days of in-person and virtual learning) and a scaffolded reopening (combining in-person learning with distance learning).

Campus

The district has updated with a top-of-the-art HVAC and cleaning protocol. The district will be executing flushes of the water systems to diminish any chance of infection via those systems.

Face Coverings

Masks will be required, but the school will attempt mask breaks when applicable.

Dining

Elementary and middle schools will serve fully packaged lunches served directly to students. High school students will dine in the cafeteria with a limited amount of students to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Food will be fully packaged for high school students.

For more information on the State College Area School District and its safety plan, click here.