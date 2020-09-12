Penns Valley Area School District opted for a complete and total reopening of the school district. Penns Valley will continue to monitor Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources to make appropriate adjustments if deemed necessary.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required for students at all times. When teachers are within 6 feet of students, a face mask and a face shield will be required.

Recreation

Playground equipment will not be used and any sports balls will be limited and cleaned thoroughly after use. Athletic events will occur in conjunction with PIAA guidelines.

For more information and to view Penns Valleys safety plan, click here.