University Park, Pa. -- During the week of Aug. 17-21, the Penn State All-Sports Museum is offering a virtual STEM Olympic Camp to local area residents with children pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and their families.

The Museum utilizes the Olympic games as a tool to explore various concepts of science, engineering, technology and math. The camp will be a hybrid camp with an hour a day of synchronous learning, and a varying amount of asynchronous time spent on projects and activities to share for the next camp day. In addition to STEM, the camp will explore the history of the Olympics as well as highlight some of Penn State's Olympic greats throughout history.

Though the virtual camp capacity will be limited, we have a camp-in-the-box option as a compliment to the virtual camp for families to complete on their own schedules. At this time, both camps are only available to local families who are able to retrieve supplies locally.

The museum will provide all materials for both camp formats and has partnered with local area businesses for material pick-ups while the Museum remains closed. Pickup location selection is included on both registration sites. Both camps are free, however donations to the museum are strongly encouraged and greatly appreciated.

To register for the virtual camp, please go here: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PennStateSportsCamps?season=2851308&session=48333806

To sign up for a camp-in-the-box (supplies will be limited, and we will distribute on a first come first served basis): https://zfrmz.com/MaZLxhBWHLiOkSIzn41U