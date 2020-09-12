Bellefonte Area School District began the 2020-2021 academic year combining a total reopening with a blended reopening for those that chose alternating attendance. Some key elements of Bellefonte’s reopening plan include, but are not limited to, the following:

Dining

Bellefonte will institute a no-touch system in conjunction with prepackaged meals to mitigate the chance of virus interaction among students and staff.

Visitors

Volunteers and non-essential visitors will be prohibited from district property. Necessary parent/teacher meetings will be held virtually for the time being. No outside groups will be permitted to use school property or buildings.

Face Coverings

Face coverings may be provided if needed. Masks will be required while on school property unless outside and able to reach six feet of social distancing.

For more information on Bellefonte Area School District and their safety plan, click here.