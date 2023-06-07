BellefonteWelldone_2023

Special handshakes, cheers, and fist pumps ruled the evening at Bellefonte Area High School's graduation ceremony on June 6, 2023.

 William Crowell

Bellefonte, Pa. — There were backflips, beach balls, and balloons at Bellefonte Area High School on Tuesday, June 6, as the senior class graduated in style.

The classs of 2023 was welcomed by class President Davis Corman, followed by Superintendent Tammie Burnaford and Principal Michael Fedisson. 

Delivering her speech was class Valedictorian Kate Rarrick. Salutatorian was Davis Corman, who got a second shot at the microphone to deliver his address.

The Bellefonte Area High School concert band provided a musical backdrop for the evening.

Smiling faces were everywhere Tuesday night. Have a look at our photo gallery for familiar ones! Photos by William Crowell

