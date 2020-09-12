Bald Eagle Area School District opted to open the 2020-2021 school year with a combination reopening. BEA students were given the opportunity to enroll in any of three ways:

Option 1

Total reopening for all students and staff.

Option 2

Scaffolded reopening with some students engaged in in-person learning while others engaged in distance learning.

Option 3

A hybrid approach with alternating days of in-person learning and virtual learning the other three days of the school week.

For more information and to view the complete re-opening plan of Bald Eagle Area School District, click here.