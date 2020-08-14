Centre County, Pa. -- An area school district and intermediate unit will receive $33,000 in grant funding to help school students have the resources needed to access remote and online learning. The funding is part of the Continuing of Education Equity Grants (CEEG) from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The recipients are Central Intermediate Unit, which will receive $9,600, and Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, which will receive $23,400.

“With many of our schools providing remote learning options for the upcoming school year, it’s vital students have access to the tools they need to stay engaged, and for many, that could mean a laptop or assistance with internet access,” State Representative Scott Conklin said of the grants. “This funding will ensure they have the resources they need to succeed and learn.”

CEEG grants may be used to purchase computer equipment such as laptops, tablets, and modems, or used towards providing instructional materials like mailed paper lessons and other coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to technological resources were given priority in the grant recipient selection process.