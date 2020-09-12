Wyalusing Area School District will enter the 2020-2021 academic year with a complete and total reopening. Additional options are available for remote and blended learning for families or students with health/safety concerns. A few, but not all, important notes on safety precautions are as follows:

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required on school campus and follow the current Department of Health’s order on face coverings. Face covering breaks will be encouraged throughout the school day.

Dining

Students who pack lunch will not be permitted to enter the cafeteria. They will be located in a separate dining area while still maintaining social distancing requirements.

Recreation

Playground equipment will be banned for recess. Routine recess activities will operate on a limited basis. PE activities will be adjusted to follow social distancing and face covering guidelines.

School Day Movement

Traveling throughout the halls will be extremely limited and follow a flow system to maintain directional routes to keep students distanced.

For more information on the Wyalusing Area School District’s safety plan, click here.