The Troy Area School District will opt for a complete and total reopening. Remote and blended learning options are available for families or students with health/safety concerns. While opting for the total reopening, the district also will enroll students K-12 in an online learning program in case schools must close again. Some but not all important notes and safety precautions for the district plan are as follows:

Dining

Cafeterias will be open and abide by a capacity regulation of 250 students. Entry and exit times will be staggered. Disposable utensils will be used.

Recreation

PE classes will operate with normal use of equipment, showers, and locker rooms.

Transportation

Students will have assigned seating and will be required to wear a face mask while riding district transportation.

Face Coverings

Faculty and students will be required to wear masks at all times while indoors with the exception of scheduled mask breaks and consumption of food and water.

For more information on Troy Area School District’s safety plans, visit the district website by clicking here.