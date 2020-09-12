The Sayre Area School District will begin the 2020-2021 academic school year with a complete and total reopening of their campuses. Additional options are available for remote and blended learning for families or students with health/safety concerns. Some, but not all, policies and rules to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus are as follows:

Dining

Snyder Elementary will eat while in the classroom only. The high school campus will use a variety of options including: outdoors, the gymnasium, the cafeteria, classrooms, or anywhere able to ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing. Disposable food utensils will be used and condiments will be issued in individual packets.

Recreation

PE may not involve physical contact with other students. Equipment will be restricted and cleaned between use.

Materials

Shared use of school materials will be restricted. Library books will be cleaned and isolated for 72 hours upon being returned.

Face Coverings

All faculty, students, and staff will be required to wear an approved face covering to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

For more information on the 2020-2021 reopening safety plan for Sayre Area School District, click here.