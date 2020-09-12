The Northern Tier Career Center will reopen in accordance with health and safety guidelines. The NTCC has upgraded and improved their facilities, from ventilation systems to cleaning regimens, in preparation for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Some important notes include but are not limited to:

Symptoms

Any student exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or temperatures in excess of 100 degrees are required to stay home. NTCC may also conduct screenings and temperature checks themselves.

Hydration

Water fountains on campus have been replaced with contactless filling stations, as NTCC will allow students to bring refillable water bottles.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required on campus when six feet of distancing is not a reasonable option.

For more information on NTCC’s safety plan, click here.