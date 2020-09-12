Northeast Bradford School District will start 2020-2021 with a hybrid A/B day reopening. Students will be split into two groups. Group A’s in-person learning will take place on Monday and Thursday. Group B’s in-person learning will take place on Tuesday and Friday. Remote learning will take place on the days each group is not present in person.

Devices

The district will issue personal devices to all students. These devices will be used both remotely and in person.

Face Coverings

Face coverings are required within the building and while on school property unless instructed, and at all times aboard district transportation.

For more information on the Hybrid A/B day reopening plan, please visit the Northeast Bradford School District website by clicking here.