Harrisburg, Pa. — Over $2.7 million in grant funding has been provided to 130 educational agencies across Pennsylvania in order to purchase new food service equipment such as ovens, freezers, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” commented Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”

Recipients of grants and items purchased include:

Wingate Elementary School, Centre County: Combination oven

Milton Area Senior High School, Northumberland County: Convection steamer

White Deer Elementary School, Northumberland County: Combination oven

Northeast Bradford Elementary School, Bradford County: Convection steamer

Northeast Bradford Junior Senior High School, Bradford County: Dishwasher

Oswayo Valley Elementary School, Potter County: Dishwasher

Oswayo Valley Junior Senior High School, Potter County: Stationary kettle

Potter Elementary School, Centre County: Dishwasher

Sayre High School, Bradford County: Dishwasher

Priestley Elementary, Northumberland County: Reach-in freezer

A full list of schools, equipment, and grant amounts is available here.

Funding for these grants comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are only awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.