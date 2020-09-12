The Canton Area School District will start 2020-2021 with a complete and total reopening. Remote learning options are available for parents or families wishing to take advantage of them. Canton will follow the low transmission phase in terms of action steps. Some of Canton's action steps include but are not limited to:

Dining Services

Lunch shifts will be staggered. Disposable utensils will be used. Use of shared tables and self-service buffets for condiments will be suspended.

Recreation

Use of sporting equipment will be limited. Access to locker room lockers and showers during PE will be suspended.

Transportation

Assigned seating will be implemented on buses. Face coverings are required while at bus stops and aboard school transportation.

Face Covering

The district will require face coverings at all times by staff while in the presence of students. Students are required to wear a face covering during school hours when six feet of social distancing is not possible.

For more information on Canton Area School District and its safety plan, visit the website by clicking here.