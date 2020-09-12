The Athens Area School District will begin 2020-2021 with a total reopening. Remote and blended learning options are available for families or students with health/safety concerns. Some, but not all, action steps Athens will take to mitigate the spread of the virus are as follows:

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required in situations where social distancing is not feasible for students and staff alike.

Recreation

The use of playground equipment will be suspended for the time being. Physical education classes will be held outdoors as much as possible. When needed to be held inside, social distancing guidelines will be followed. School sports will follow PIAA guidelines and an additional ‘Athletics Health and Safety plan’ which can be found on the district website.

Symptom Monitoring

Students, staff, and visitors will be required to have their temperatures taken upon arrival at the school site every day. Students, staff and visitors will be questioned on a list of symptoms they may have exhibited.

For more information on Athens Area School District and their 2020-2021 safety plan, click here.