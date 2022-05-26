Athens, Pa. — TikTok isn't just profitable for influencers. One local student recently earned a scholarship through his winning TikTok content.

The Athens Area High School student, Corben Conklin, created the TikTok for a Distracted Driving Contest hosted by the Highway Safety Network and State Farm. The youth campaign was developed to prevent motor vehicle crashes, the top cause of death for teens.

Conklin won third place for his video entry, receiving a $150 scholarship.

