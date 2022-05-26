highway safety contest pic

Third place video contest winner Corben Conklin accompanied by Mike Diehl, Highway Safety Network; Adam Bennett, State Farm Agent; Krista Goodman, SADD Club Advisor; Officer Dieg, Athens Borough of Police; and Dave Gabriel, Athens Area High School Vice Principal

 Highway Safety Network

Athens, Pa. — TikTok isn't just profitable for influencers. One local student recently earned a scholarship through his winning TikTok content.

The Athens Area High School student, Corben Conklin, created the TikTok for a Distracted Driving Contest hosted by the Highway Safety Network and State Farm. The youth campaign was developed to prevent motor vehicle crashes, the top cause of death for teens.

Conklin won third place for his video entry, receiving a $150 scholarship.

@highwaysafetynetwork 3rd place Winner #stopdd #hsnandsf22 ♬ original sound - Highway Safety Network

