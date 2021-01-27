Harrisburg, Pa. – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that over $875,000 in competitive grants was awarded to 59 K-12 schools for the purchase of new cafeteria equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dish washers. The grants are funded by the USDA and are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

Grant recipients in our area include: