Williamsport, Pa. — Girls Who Code is a free club for students to explore coding in a fun, friendly, and casual environment. Though it's called Girls Who Code, students of all genders in grades three through five are welcome.

There will be one program intended for homeschool families during the day and an after school program.

Both programs begin on March 1 and all participants will need a guardian to stay and fill out a permission slip. Program attendees can bring their own laptop or tablet or follow along on the big screen in the Lowry Room. The Girls Who Code website will have access to the free books, “Learn to Code and Change the World” and “The Friendship Code,” along with the free coding program, Scratch.

Future meetings will focus on building the foundational skills and understanding of computer science concepts through a reading discussion and coding activities. Students of all skill levels are welcome.

The first Girls Who Code Book Club is from 1 - 2 p.m. Wednesdays and registration is available here.

The after school Girls Who Code Book Club is from 4 - 5 p.m. Wednesdays and registration is available here.

Questions about this program may be addressed to Jacquie Weaver, program facilitator, at (570) 326-0536, ext. 115, or via email at jweaver@jvbrown.edu. There also are opportunities for middle and high school students to volunteer to serve as mentors and program helpers.

The program will be presented in the Lowry Room on the third floor of the Welch Children’s Wing. Registration is required.

