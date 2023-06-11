Danville, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Wardens work in the wilderness, and their daily tasks are often as adventurous as the terrain. They're detectives, collecting forensic evidence to track down poachers; rescuers, finding lost hikers; and animal controllers, live-trapping black bears for research purposes.

This summer, children ages 12 to 15 can experience some of the excitement for themselves.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding one-day Junior Game Warden Camps across the Commonwealth, providing those who attend a structured, fun-filled day learning about the career of a Pennsylvania State Game Warden.

Campers will spend the day with game wardens, gaining insight into the job and the Game Commission’s mission of managing and protecting the state’s wildlife and habitats while promoting hunting and trapping.

Campers will join wardens in light physical fitness, activities, confidence-building exercises, and at hands-on learning stations. The children will also learn about wildlife forensics and methods used by wardens to catch poachers and solve wildlife-related crimes. Other activities will involve wildlife-capture techniques, woodland tracking, and outdoor survival skills training.

The camps begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Registration can be completed online. Please note that children who have previously attended a Game Warden Camp are not eligible to register.

The dates and locations for the camps are as follows:

Northcentral Region – Friday, June 23, at Scotia Building, State Game Lands 176, Scotia Range Road, Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

Southcentral Region – Saturday, June 24, at Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, 3260 Sportsmans Road, Greencastle, PA 17225. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

Northeast Region - Thursday, June 29, at North Montour Sportsmen’s Association, 163 Sportsmans Road, Danville, PA 17821. Registration is limited to 36 participants.

Northwest Region – Thursday, July 6, at the Game Commission Northwest Training Center, 647 Polk Cut-Off Road, Franklin, PA 16323. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

Southwest Region – Wednesday, July 19, at the Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

Southeast Region – Friday, July 21, at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

