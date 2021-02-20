Wellsboro, Pa. – The Endless Mountain Music Festival will host Junior Composer Program Help Sessions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at the Deane Center. The Junior Composer Program is open to students in elementary school through college.

Students who wish to attend help sessions should sign up in advance by calling the EMMF Box Office at (570) 787-7800. Students may sign up for a single session or multiple.

At the Deane Center, Cindy Long, EMMF executive director, will be performing a student check-in. Mark Warner, a board member, will help students one-on-one with scoring software, which they will use to create their musical compositions.

"Before attending a help session, students must go on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net and go through the Junior Composer Program PowerPoint presentation," said Long. "There is one portion that is really important. The student who won this contest in Hollywood, California in 2019 explains how it works and what she did."

Also on the EMMF website are eight master classes given by Hollywood film and television composers.

"The students need to download the app from the PowerPoint program onto their computer and bring their computer and earbuds with them," said Long. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.

The junior composers must write a musical piece that is inspired by one of five suggested topics. The topics are: essential workers, immigrants, civil rights, Hollywood, or the town where the student lives.

By Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), each Junior Composer Program participant must email a pre-recorded video that they have created to info@endlessmountain.net. The video cannot be any longer than three minutes 30 seconds to four minutes and must include the student's scored composition plus the student's name, age, location, year in school, and a brief bio about himself or herself that is concise and informational and explains the story behind the composition being submitted.

Hollywood composers from Los Angeles, California will select the winners in each of four categories - elementary, middle school/junior high school, high school, and college. The winning entries will be posted on the EMMF and the Science and Discovery Center websites.

The four winning junior composers and their families will be invited to attend the Saturday, July 17 EMMF concert at the Corning Museum of Glass featuring the eight Hollywood composers performing world premieres of their original compositions, each focused on a different decade of film and television music from 1940 to 2019 and meet them in person.