Williamsport, Pa. - For over 30 years, AIDS Resource has been providing supportive services to community members who are living with HIV or AIDS.

Pennsylvania alone has almost 50,000 individuals living with HIV or AIDS.

Since the agency’s inception, medical advances have given hope to people living with HIV. But stigma based on uneducated assumptions can make it feel as if it is still 1981.

But the agency plans to keep providing further light. AIDS Resource wants to remind everyone about the basics of HIV.

HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. When the body’s immune system is weak, it is susceptible to other illnesses.

If left untreated, HIV can develop into AIDS, or Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, when the CD4 blood cell count reaches 200 cells per millimeter, or if certain severe illnesses known as opportunistic infection, develops.

HIV and AIDS are not exactly the same thing.

In America, fewer people living with HIV develop AIDS because of antiretroviral medications. Antiretroviral medications have been revolutionary for people living with HIV. Most people living with HIV take one to two pills daily to keep the amount of HIV in their bodies low.

Recently, there have been new advances in HIV medication, such as a monthly injection. The injection is the first option for people living with HIV which does not involve taking daily pills.

AIDS Resource has three case managers at the Williamsport office, 500 W. Third St., and two at the State College office, 129 S. Sparks St., who work directly with the agency’s clients.

Case managers keep in touch with each client to ensure they are adhering to their medication regimens, visiting their infectious disease provider regularly, and offering support.

Some of their clients do not have a support system, or anybody they feel comfortable speaking with about HIV. So the case manager plays a vital role in their lives.

According to AIDS Resource, knowing one’s HIV status is essential for your health and for the health of your current or future sexual partners. Some people do not experience any symptoms upon infection, while others experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and fatigue.

The only way to know if somebody is living with HIV is to get tested. AIDS Resource has free HIV and STI testing by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, you can do so online, or call 570-322-8448 for Williamsport, or 814-272-0818 for State College.

Free HIV self-testing kits that can be done in the comfort and privacy of your home are also available. To request a testing kit, please inquire with AIDS Resource.

The agency also provides free HIV prevention tools to the community.

HIV can only be transmitted through blood; breast milk; mother to child during birth; semen and pre-seminal fluid; vaginal fluids and rectal fluids in people living with HIV who have a detectable viral load.

To prevent future HIV transmissions, free condoms, lube, and dental dams are available at both offices. To have safer sex tools mailed to one’s home, please email condoms@aidsresource.com.

Another way to prevent HIV is by taking a daily prescription called PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis. For people who are at substantial risk of becoming HIV positive, this can be a great addition to using condoms.

Each month AIDS Resource has a free PrEP clinic where patients can meet with a doctor to see if PrEP could be a good option for them. To schedule an appointment for the clinic, please call 570-322-8448.

Education is a crucial component in ending HIV stigma. According to the agency, many AIDS Resource clients share the stigma they experience, which, they said, can be more painful to cope with than the virus itself.

The agency says that people who do not know much about HIV, or believe in the myths and prejudices, perpetuate stigma through their words and actions.

Instead of judging a person living with HIV, treat them with the same kindness you would show anybody else, AIDS Resource noted.