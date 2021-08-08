Bradford, Pa. - Journey Health System awards annual college scholarships to children and grandchildren of employees, as well as employees, from all of their affiliates such as Beacon Light Behavioral Health.

The scholarship program was established in 2017 to assist students in furthering their education, especially those in the healthcare field.

In order to qualify, interested students submitted applications, letters of acceptance from accredited institutions, and an essay on the topic: "What person or event had the greatest impact on your life and chosen topic of study?"

The selected students each received a $1,000 check. This year's recipients are:

Alexandra Asp, daughter of Julie Henneman at Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, who will be attending her first year at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and majoring in psychology.

Stephanie Hetrick, RN, an employee at Dickinson Center, Inc., who will be attending Clarion University in Clarion, Pennsylvania to continue her pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Chloe Shaw, daughter of Dianna Shaw at Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, who will be attending her first year at Houghton College in Houghton, New York and majoring in English education.

Congratulations to the scholarship recipients! Journey Health System said they would like to thank all of this year's applicants.



