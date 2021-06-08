Harrisburg, Pa. - Financial aid experts Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and PA 529 expert Kelly Davis of the Pennsylvania Treasury will host multiple sessions of an informative webinar on how to maximize savings for college education on June 10, 24, and 29 at 1 p.m. The webinar will be an hour long.

The webinar will cover filing FAFSA, finding grant and scholarship opportunities, saving for education in advance, tuition payment plans, and choosing education loans. Davis will also discuss PA 529, what it is, and how a 529 savings plan can help.

To register or join a PHEAA webinar, please click here.