Lock Haven, Pa. – Don McPherson was an All-American quarterback at Syracuse University and is a veteran of the NFL and Canadian Football League.

He is also the author of You Throw Like a Girl: The Blind Spot of Masculinity, which chronicles 36 years of harnessing the power and appeal of sport to address complex social issues and focuses on a quarter century of work on gender-based violence prevention.

The Zoom event will take place on Wednesday, November 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID will be 937 139 02113.

As a feminist and social activist, McPherson has founded several outreach and mentoring programs and regularly speaks at college campuses as a critic of gender roles, stating that the standard constructions of masculinity and femininity both limit men’s emotions and overall well-being, as well as contribute to “gendered violence” such as domestic violence, stalking, and rape.

The event is sponsored by the It’s On Us (to stop sexual assault) grant.