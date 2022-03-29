Jersey Shore Pa. -- During the Jersey Shore Area School Board Meeting on March 28, superintendent Dr. Brian Ulmer clarified that there are no current plans or actions being taken to close Avis and Salladasburg elementary schools.

The decision to close the schools has been marked by inaccurate information, according to Ulmer. "If you’ll remember our conversation was posed to the architect ‘show us the cost of these scenarios,’” Ulmer said, “it wasn’t ever said that that was what we were going to do.”

This comes in response to the publication of a Sun-Gazette article: “Jersey Shore board mulls closing two schools; least costly option $55.4 million”

Ulmer said, “I don’t believe that our conversation was truly portrayed in writing.”

One of Ulmer’s complaints with the Sun-Gazette piece was that it inaccurately stated that the cost of moving students to another building was $55 million.

“That was never anywhere in our conversation,” Ulmer said, “that was the cost of the total, entire district project.”

Ulmer said that the closure of schools was not part of the board’s conversation either; it was an option presented by the architect.

Another item covered at the meeting includes the board accepting the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Ken Dady Jr.

Dady’s resignation will be effective June 17. Then he will take over as Superintendent of the Mifflinburg Area School District.

“I have only positive things to say about my time here,” Dady said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am now or be as ready as am now to become a superintendent if it wasn’t for the opportunity that the Jersey Shore School District has given me.”

Dady has spent his entire 24-year career at Jersey Shore Area, starting as an elementary school teacher within the district in 1997.

He has been in his current position since 2017.

Dady received his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Cedarville University in 1993. He received both a master's and PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from Penn State University in 2001 and 2010 respectively.



