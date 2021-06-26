Jersey Shore, Pa. - The Jersey Shore Public Library is offering both virtual and in-person events for the 2021 Summer Quest Library Program, Tails and Tales.

Online registration for the program opened on June 1; the program runs through August 14.

“Because we weren’t able to offer any in-person programming last year, we have planned a couple of big family events this year that will take place outdoors,” explained library assistant Sarina Bower.

“We are planning a Wild Animal Safari on July 1 which will be held at the Wayne Township Recreation Park in McElhattan. Families will trek through the nature trail and find all of the safari animals hidden along the way," Bower said.

Other in-person events will include Family Book Bingo, a special program on plants native to Pennsylvania and the animals that eat them, and weekly programming for teens.

Virtual events include a special presentation from Hershey Park’s Zoo America titled “Paws, Claws, Scales and Tails” on July 15. Please note that the virtual programs require preregistration.

The Summer Library program isn’t just for kids!

“Our teen program will be meeting in-person this year, we will be hands-on- making crafts, playing games, snacking and lots of other activities,” says Teen Program leader Kim Owen. “Those that attend the teen program will be able to earn extra tickets and other prizes. You never know what we are going to get into!”

There is also a program for adult readers. Adult participants can earn a ticket for each book that they read, which can then be used to enter a drawing to win one of seven gift cards to places like Amazon and Lowe's.

Teens can also use tickets to enter gift card drawings, and younger children can use their tickets to earn prizes such as board games, a slip-n-slide, a scooter, and more.

Those wishing to participate can register here.

For more information see Jersey Shore Public Library, visit the library in person at 110 Oliver Street in Jersey Shore.