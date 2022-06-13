Selinsgrove — Following a nationwide search process, Susquehanna University has chosen Jeff Listwak for the position of vice president for finance. Currently he serves as senior vice president for business affairs and treasurer for Robert Morris University, Moon Township, Pa., but will join Susquehanna beginning on July 11.

In his new role at Susquehanna, Listwak will oversee all finance functions, Information Technology, Risk Management and the approximately 25 staff in those areas.

Listwak has 30 years of financial experience, having spent the last two decades leading successful teams as a finance executive. At Robert Morris University, Listwak has overseen facilities, human resources, information technology, purchasing and financial operations, and the management and administration of the investment policy for the university’s endowment. During his tenure at RMU, Jeff successfully managed $150 million in financing for capital projects, saving the university $15 million through refinancing and maintaining the university’s investment-grade credit rating. This included oversight of the construction and financing strategy for their new events center, the largest capital project in the history of the university. Under his leadership, the university implemented an enterprise risk management system and a financial review process that has guided RMU in the development of new academic programs.

“Jeff brings a remarkable depth of experience from higher education and the private sector,” University President Jonathan Green said. “As the financial environment becomes ever more complex, having that breadth of perspective and operations experience will be critical to our success. We are fortunate to have him joining our leadership team.”

Prior to joining Robert Morris University in 2004, Listwak was a senior director and controller for an internet supply management and ecommerce company, and a manager in accounting and auditing at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a Big 4 audit, tax, and professional services firm.

Listwak earned his Master in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to be joining the Susquehanna team on solid financial ground,” Listwak said. “A strong financial foundation is crucial to ensuring the university continues to provide the transformational education it is known for, and I look forward to working with the university’s senior leadership team to secure Susquehanna’s success far into the future.”

Susquehanna was assisted by executive search consultant Storbeck Search.

