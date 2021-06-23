Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is connecting their community of readers together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club.

From June 28-July 12, readers can solve a compelling mystery in S.F. Kosa’s debut thriller, “The Quiet Girl,” ebook from the public library.

Brown Library card holders can borrow the ebook for free without waiting by visiting or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss online.

“The Quiet Girl” begins with struggling entrepreneur Alex’s arrival in Provincetown to patch things up with his new wife, Mina. He finds an empty wine glass in the sink, her wedding ring on the desk, and a string of questions in her wake. The police believe that Mina, a successful romance author, simply left, their marriage crumbling before it truly began. But what Alex finds in their empty cottage points him toward a different reality: Mina has always carried a secret. And now she's disappeared. In his hunt for the truth, Alex comes across Layla, a young woman with information to share, who may hold the key to everything his wife has kept hidden. To find his missing wife, Alex must face what Layla has forgotten.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. “The Quiet Girl” is the 25th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. This free program runs for two weeks.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To place a hold, call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours. The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available.

The James V. Brown Library is the place to go to learn, connect and grow. Founded in June 1907, the library champions the love of reading, opens new doors to lifelong learning, provides a haven to those who seek and ensures the preservation of public library services for future generations.

The library has more than 225,000 visitors in a year and circulates a half-million items annually. A member of the Lycoming County Library System, the James V. Brown Library participates in PA Forward, a statewide initiative to promote literacies in our communities to power a better future for everyone.