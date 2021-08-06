Williamsport, Pa. - The James V. Brown Library continues their excursion to spread knowledge to others.

Recently, the library was the recipient of $750 in grant funding from the Plunketts Creek Township Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The funding will be used to enhance the Barbours Link Library, a small satellite library operated by the James V. Brown Library and Plunketts Creek Township.

The Plunketts Creek Township Foundation Fund was founded in 1944 to “promote and maintain a charitable and benevolent organization in Plunketts Creek Township, to assist the needy and to foster the moral, educational, recreational and social interest of the people living in and adjacent to the said township.”

Located within the former Barbours Schoolhouse, the Barbours Link Library provides materials ranging from early childhood literacy to adult new releases, popular bestsellers, adult and juvenile DVDs, public computers and tablets, and free internet access.

The Link’s proximity provides an immediate library experience to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township. The Barbours Link is home to a browsing collection that is actively maintained, organized, and stocked with contemporary materials.

According to the library, when it comes to resources that promote early education and adult literacy, relevance is key. Up-to-date informational texts set the groundwork for greater reading comprehension.

In turn, supporting the reading for pleasure that a diverse collection helps sustain. Library collections are designed to direct the reader, prompting them with a broad array of interests to pursue.

The variety allows for a wide appeal. Whether educational or aspirational, whether strictly for entertainment or even companionship, libraries provide materials that contribute to the wellbeing of their community.

“No other program provides library services and materials to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township,” said Kevin Renehan, Public Services Manager.

“The closest branch of the Lycoming County Library system resides in Montoursville, Konkle Library, which is 34 miles round-trip. James V. Brown Library is over 40 miles round-trip.

Customers of the Barbours Link can request and check out items from throughout the county library system and return materials locally to their link library for return. This service is available year-round and all without having to leave their immediate vicinity.”