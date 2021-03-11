Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library has announced a series of new programs for the spring season, including both virtual programs the long-awaited return of in-person activities.

Virtual Toddler Tales will take place from 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, starting April 1. This program is filled with music and movement, and book sharing for children and their caregivers age 12 months - 3 1/2 years old.

When children are read to, they develop a larger vocabulary of understood words because books expose them to the rare or unfamiliar words used less often in everyday speech. This class will be conducted via ZOOM so participants must have access to a computer and internet access to participate. Registration is required and will begin at 10 a.m. March 18 here.

Grandparents Storytime will resume in-person workshops from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the First Friday of each month beginning April 1. During this workshop, families will sing, dance, read and explore artistic expression. This program is limited to six families and each family will sit at their own table and share materials. All attendees over age 2 are required to wear a mask and social distance. Registration is required and can be made here.

The Cookbook Club will resume in-person workshops from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning April 20. All attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance. Please bring your own packed lunch at this time. Registration is required and can be made here.

Those who are uncomfortable with in-person programming or simply don't have the time/transportation to get out can also access a large variety of curated playlists on the James V. Brown Library YouTube channel.

The channel includes playlists of:

Sensory Play with Miss Megan

First Friday Flannel with Miss Nina

Sign Language with Miss Robin

Yoga with Miss Megan

Finger Play Library

Fun Singalongs

DIY videos

Virtual Kitchen Band

Book reviews

The library also has several private Facebook groups participants can request to join: